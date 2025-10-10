282310
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Kelowna's Ellis Street

Colin Dacre - Oct 9, 2025 / 5:38 pm | Story: 577169

Emergency crews are at the scene after a pedestrian was struck on Ellis Street.

A witness says the pedestrian was loaded into an ambulance after being hit near the intersection of Gaston Avenue.

RCMP are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not known.

Traffic is still getting by on Ellis Street.

