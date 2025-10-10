Kelowna News

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Kelowna's Ellis Street

Pedestrian struck on Ellis St.

Photo: Lara Adamson A pedestrian was loaded into an ambulance after being struck on Ellis Street on Thursday.

Emergency crews are at the scene after a pedestrian was struck on Ellis Street.

A witness says the pedestrian was loaded into an ambulance after being hit near the intersection of Gaston Avenue.

RCMP are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not known.

Traffic is still getting by on Ellis Street.