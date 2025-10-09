Kelowna News

Kelowna brewery reports theft and vandalism during mini golf event

Dog stolen, putter snapped

Photo: Unleashed Brewing Unleashed Brewing reports a stuffed dog was stolen and a putter broken during a weekend event

A fun community event took a disappointing turn at Unleashed Brewing last weekend when part of their mini golf setup was damaged and a display item was stolen.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, the brewery shared what happened:

“Last weekend (Oct 4), a group of visitors to our brewery broke our mini golf putter in half and took one of our display items – a stuffed dog that’s been part of our décor for a while.”

The mini golf setup is part of the Central Okanagan Brewers Association’s 2nd annual mini golf tournament — an event that brings together breweries and guests across the city.

“It’s disheartening and disappointing to see this happen,'' Unleashed Brewing said.

Unleashed Brewing confirmed they’ve now identified the person involved.

“We already got a name — thank you for everybody’s help. Don’t stop though. Let’s see if we can get this reel back to them before we make another post about who it actually was.”

They’re still hoping the missing stuffed dog is returned and the broken putter replaced.

“We’re sharing this because we’d really love to see our pup returned and a new putter replacement.”

“Breaking our hearts and our putter,'' the post added.

The brewery is located at 880 Clement Avenue and is a dog inspired and entirely dog friendly brewery.