Kelowna brewery reports theft and vandalism during mini golf event
Dog stolen, putter snapped
A fun community event took a disappointing turn at Unleashed Brewing last weekend when part of their mini golf setup was damaged and a display item was stolen.
In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, the brewery shared what happened:
“Last weekend (Oct 4), a group of visitors to our brewery broke our mini golf putter in half and took one of our display items – a stuffed dog that’s been part of our décor for a while.”
The mini golf setup is part of the Central Okanagan Brewers Association’s 2nd annual mini golf tournament — an event that brings together breweries and guests across the city.
“It’s disheartening and disappointing to see this happen,'' Unleashed Brewing said.
Unleashed Brewing confirmed they’ve now identified the person involved.
“We already got a name — thank you for everybody’s help. Don’t stop though. Let’s see if we can get this reel back to them before we make another post about who it actually was.”
They’re still hoping the missing stuffed dog is returned and the broken putter replaced.
“We’re sharing this because we’d really love to see our pup returned and a new putter replacement.”
“Breaking our hearts and our putter,'' the post added.
The brewery is located at 880 Clement Avenue and is a dog inspired and entirely dog friendly brewery.
More Kelowna News
- MLAs want to hear from youKelowna - 3:58 pm
- Brown Bridge inspectionPrinceton - 3:38 pm
- Teens design street bannersPenticton - 3:23 pm
- Iconic lakeside retreatLuxury Homes North - 3:12 pm
- Upset with end of decrimBC - 3:11 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chloe Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library