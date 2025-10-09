Kelowna News

Kelowna unleashes $1.2 million dog run in City Park

City Park dog park debuts

Madison Reeve

It was tails up and tongues out in downtown Kelowna on Thursday as the city officially opened its newest attraction: a $1.2 million off-leash dog park in City Park.

Located at the corner of Abbott Street and Harvey Avenue, the new dog run was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by a large crowd of dogs and their owners.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said the location is an ideal fit despite past issues.

“As we know, for several years this section of the park has faced some real challenges,” Dyas said.

“It is very close to the highway, as we can hear the vehicles. It also has attracted some unsafe activity, and this takes away from the sense of security, comfort and community that we, as a city, would like to represent. That is why transforming this area was so important to council and to the city."

The new park features agility equipment such as tunnels, balance beams and poles.

“I think it's good,” said dog owner Chad Melan. “I like the fact that there are some obstacles and things like that for my dogs. I do think that it is loud, right next to the highway.”

However, not everyone was wagging their tails over the price tag. One local resident stood at the opening event holding a sign reading: "1.2 million dollar bark park: huge waste of taxpayers' money."

The dog park was originally budgeted at $750,000, plus $150,000 in reserve funds from a past project. But in late August, city staff asked council for more money, including an extra $450,000 for the dog park. That brought the total cost to $1.2 million.

Other Kelowna residents see the investment as worthwhile.

“I think it's nice that we finally have something for people and their pets and their families to enjoy,” said dog owner Trica Faye.

“Yes, it's a high price to pay, but look what we have here. We have a beautiful environment, and it's not going to go away tomorrow. We are going to enjoy this for a long, long time.”

The City Park Dog Run is wheelchair accessible and has lights, so people and their dogs can use it in the evening.