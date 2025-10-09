Kelowna News

Crime focus on Kelowna neighbourhood yields big results

400 grams of drugs seized

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Drugs, cash, weapons seized in Rutland policing efforts.

A focus on crime in Rutland has yielded some positive results, RCMP said in a Thursday press release.

“At the beginning of September, we announced a shift in focus for the Crime Reduction Unit from primarily patrolling Kelowna’s downtown core over the summer months to broadening our efforts into other areas requiring attention, including the Rutland community,” Sgt. Scott Powrie of the Crime Reduction Unit said in a media release.

“Almost immediately, our officers have generated some notable results in Rutland, including significant drug and weapons seizures and the arrests of several violent offenders.”

By the end of the week of Sept. 26, the coordinated enforcement efforts by both CRU and the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Unit led to the seizure of nearly 400 grams of illicit drugs, contraband cigarettes, approximately $7,500 in cash, five weapons, a stolen bicycle, and one vehicle.

Two additional vehicles were impounded, and numerous provincial violations were issued.

During recent proactive patrols in Ben Lee Park, CRU bike officers successfully located and arrested an individual on outstanding warrants for a recent aggravated assault involving a weapon.

In a separate incident, officers in the vicinity also apprehended another individual found in possession of a weapon and breaching conditions tied to a 2023 manslaughter conviction.

“We are actively listening to the concerns raised by Rutland residents and business owners,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Community Liaison Officer-Rutland, said in a media release.

“These arrests and seizures have a direct impact on public safety, and the community can expect continued enforcement efforts moving forward.”

RCMP plan on speaking with Rutland residents to further identify priority concerns and develop effective enforcement strategies.