Open house set up for Kelowna Springs redevelopment later this month
Open house on golf course
A public open house outlining redevelopment plans for the Kelowna Springs golf course property will be held later this month.
In a letter to affected neighbourhood residents, Denciti Development, in accordance with city bylaws, is inviting affected residents to learn about the project at the open house Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kelowna Springs clubhouse.
The letter indicates members of the Denciti team will be on hand to discuss the application with those in attendance.
Redevelopment of the 106.4 acre property has been the subject of much community discourse since the golf course property was purchased by the developer in the fall of 2022 for more than $30 million.
The future land use of the property was changed from private recreation to industrial in the 2040 Official Community Plan.
Upon learning of the change, Coun. Luke Stack led a charge to have the designation reverted back. The issue became a major election platform for many running in the 2022 election and the new council eventually voted to change the OCP designation back to private recreation.
The city even made overtures to Denciti to buy back the property, but were unsuccessful.
In June, Denciti formally set out its vision for the property, which included keeping the front nine of the golf course viable while developing the rest of the property for industrial uses bordering existing properties along Penno, Norris and Edwards roads.
In its application Denciti said it “carefully considered community feedback,” and incorporated public suggestions into the plan while addressing concerns from neighbours and Kelowna residents.
The industrial park would include an indoor pickleball dome.
Public comments from the open house will be included in a staff presentation once the application goes before city council at a future date.
