Kelowna News

Police respond to weapons call Wednesday night, no threat to the public

No threat after weapons call

Photo: Colin Dacre Weapons call no threat to public safety

Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an incident involving a possible weapon in the 1800 block of Leckie Road, near Costco, on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 4:51 p.m. and spoke with all individuals involved.

Police determined there were no injuries and no immediate threat to public safety.

While the presence of a weapon could not be confirmed, the RCMP says the investigation remains ongoing.

"The RCMP is continuing to investigate this report," said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.