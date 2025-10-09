Kelowna News

Interior Health announces new president and CEO

Photo: Interior Health Sylvia Weir has been hired as the new CEO and president of Interior Health.

The search to replace Interior Health's chief executive officer has come to an end, and a critic of the healthcare system is hoping the appointment brings "renewed accountability."

“I’m thrilled to welcome Sylvia Weir as the next president and CEO of Interior Health,” Dr. Robert Halpenny, chair of the IH board of directors, said in a media release.

“As we considered a full slate of candidates, it became clear that (Weir) brings the right mix of values-based leadership, vision and financial acumen to enable the efficient and effective delivery of front-line clinical services to support the achievement of IH’s vision.”

The board didn't have to look far to fill the role. Weir has been the interim president since June, when the former CEO Susan Brown concluded her tenure as president and chief executive officer, amid a public outcry prompted by Kelowna General Hospital's paediatric ward shutdown.

She was previously the chief financial officer and vice president of corporate services.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve IH in this role permanently and lead an organization that is comprised of dedicated, compassionate and talented people committed to supporting the health and wellbeing for all,” Weir said in a statement.

“Since June, I’ve had the honour and privilege to meet with and hear from frontline staff, physicians, community and Indigenous leaders across our health region."



Weir said she is "acutely aware of the challenges" both IH and the broader health care system face.

"I am confident through our continued focus on engagement, innovation, strategic partnerships and financial sustainability we will be able to maintain our commitment to delivering the highest quality and most effective care possible to communities," she said.

Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew was critical of Interior Health and its leadership during the multi week paediatric ward shutdown at the hospital in his riding. Weir's appointment brings what he describes as a "crucial opportunity for a system reset."

"New leadership must rebuild confidence and culture — for the people who work in the Interior Health system and for families like mine who rely on it," Dew said.

"Interior Health needs a renewed focus on accountability, transparency, internal culture, and collaboration with local communities. I choose to be optimistic that can happen. I know there are a lot of great people working in the system who share that hope. "

Dew said he will continue to be a "constructive watchdog, holding the government and the new leadership to account for delivering real results and restoring confidence our health system."

Weir's education includes a fellowship in Health System Improvement at the University of Alberta and Project Management certification through the UBC's Sauder School of Business.

She has served for seven years as a Board member of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and as an Immigrant Employment Mentor with the Kelowna Community Resources Centre. Sylvia is also a current board member of the provincial Healthcare Benefit Trust.