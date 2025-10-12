Kelowna News

Dave Hemstad, who survived lightning strike, brings his world-class comedy to Kelowna

Comedy lightning strikes

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy Kelowna’s hottest stand-up series, the Castanet Comedy Cabaret, returns to the Kelowna Actors Studio on November 14 & 15 with none other than Canadian comedy powerhouse Dave Hemstad.

Canadian comedian Dave Hemstad had a promising career as a golfer until he was struck by lightning. Hemstad was an Academic All-American golfer until his life took a shocking turn, literally, when he was struck by lightning. Hemstad decided to swap birdies for belly laughs.

Since then, he has never looked back, spending the last two decades touring the world, delivering a blend of clean, razor-sharp comedy.

Hemstad's career highlights include Just For Laughs, his own comedy special and writing for Still Standing and the Canadian Screen Awards, hosted by Norm Macdonald.

“Dave Hemstad is truly one of the best comedians working in Canada today,” says Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy.

Hemstad also hosts the hit podcast Dr. Val Saves Dave, and his latest album Dad Intentions, is available to stream everywhere.

“I’ve been trying to bring Dave to Kelowna for years, and I couldn’t be more excited to finally have him headline the Castanet Comedy Cabaret. This is going to be one of those comedy weekends people will be talking about for a long time,” Balsdon says.

Hemstad will be appearing at the the Kelowna Actors Studio for two shows November 14 and 15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.