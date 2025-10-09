Data breach affects eye care customers in Kelowna
Eye care data breach
A data breach involving eye care technology provider Ocuco Ltd. has potentially compromised the personal and health information of customers who received eye exams or purchased eyewear at SpecSavers in Kelowna.
The breach, which occurred between March 28 and April 1, stemmed from a vulnerability in third-party software used by Ocuco, a company that provides software services for optical retailers.
Ocuco confirmed in a notification letter that it had not been made aware of the software vulnerability in time to prevent unauthorized access.
As a result, a ransomware group accessed the information of 240,961 patients in U.S. and Canada. A law firm investigating the breach says data leaked on the dark web affected customers of eye care providers SpecSavers as well as U.S. firms HoustonEye, Kaiser, Mayo Clinic and Optos.
A customer in Kelowna received the official breach notification related to SpecSavers this week.
The customer tells Castanet exposed data may include:
- Full name
- Contact information
- Date of birth
- Gender
- Personal health number
- Prescription details
- Health insurance information
The company says that no payment or credit card information was accessed.
As a precaution, Ocuco is offering 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through TransUnion Canada to all affected individuals.
Those with questions can contact Ocuco’s dedicated call centre at 1-833-362-0705, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
--
Correction: a previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Costco and LensCrafters customers were impacted by the breach, when in fact, it was SpecSavers customers who received the recent notice. Castanet regrets the error.
