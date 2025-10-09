Kelowna News

'They crawl back at night': City urged to be more proactive after another suspicious fire on Dilworth Mountain

'They crawl back at night'

Cindy White

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Kelowna Bylaw Services is stepping up patrols along a section of the rail trail near Dilworth Mountain where a series of fires have started in the past few months.

An early morning suspicious fire on Thursday followed at least two others in September, in the same general area below Monashee Place.

Residents have raised concerns with the city for months about fires being started at encampments in the area and other late-night activity.

“We’re all familiar with British Columbia fires. We understand lightning, we understand human-caused, but this is just carelessness, as far as we’re concerned,” said Judith Barnes, who has lived on Monashee Place for 13 years.

She and her husband also question whether the fires are being deliberately set.

“Is someone doing it on purpose? They had that situation going on the Westside, you know. That’s all I’m questioning, is what is going on down there,” said Barnes.

City of Kelowna bylaw services supervisor Nick Bonnett said his department shares the concerns of residents.

“We are in there on a regular basis, in that area, whether it’s bylaw teams, whether it’s in partnership with other enforcement teams such as the RCMP, partnering or collaborating with the Kelowna Fire Department. Overall, this is a focus for us and we are there on a regular basis, and will continue to do so to work to mitigate that impact,” said Bonnett.

He didn’t rule out restricting public access to the area where the fires have started in recent months.

“I think there’s options to explore,” said Bonnett. “First and foremost, working to make sure that the area is safe for everyone.

“So, I think that’s one thing that we could consider, but ultimately, through our process today or the last couple of weeks, being in the area, we’ll try to come up with a solution that works for everyone.”

Barnes said that she is sympathetic to the plight of homeless individuals, but she doesn’t think the city should allow them to set up camp in areas where there is dry grass or trees.

“They have to be more proactive in continually getting them out of there, even if it’s a day-to-day thing,” she said. “Because I know they crawl back at night.

“We can hear them. Last night, I smelled and heard the fire before I called 911.”

ORIGINAL 9:06 a.m.

Residents of a Kelowna neighbourhood should expect to see more bylaw officers patrolling the area in the days ahead, following another early morning grass fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Bedell said the department was called to an area between the Rail Trail and Enterprise Way at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a grass fire. It's the third fire of this kind, in this area in a matter of weeks.

"It was 100 metres off the Rail Trail, growing toward Monashee Place," he said.

Bedell said his team quickly established a perimeter around the blaze with wet lines, and used the trails as anchor points for the fire to grow into. The trails worked as a barrier to further growth.

They managed to contain the blaze to a 200 feet by 100 feet boundary, and remained on scene overnight.

Bedell said the fire is suspicious and likely human caused but there have been no final determinations. RCMP and Kelowna Bylaw were on site alongside fire crews to establish a better understanding of what happened.

Bedell added that changes are expected in the area.

"We have had a few fires in the last (few) weeks in the general vicinity," he said.

"Residents will start seeing more of a presence of bylaw, patrolling, starting today."

Bedell said he'd like to thank the residents in the area who quickly called in the fire. Due to their diligence, fire crews were on site within minutes to snuff the fire out.