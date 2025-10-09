Kelowna News

Farmers help Central Okanagan Food Bank through Thanksgiving

Cindy White

An abundant harvest for local farmers is a boon for the Central Okanagan Food Bank this Thanksgiving.

Thanks to donations of fresh, tasty fruits and vegetables grown in the community, families in need are getting an extra helping of nutritious food.

“This is really beneficial for our clients right now, that are accessing the food bank. These are extras compared to what they normally would get,” explained Trevor Moss, executive director of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The food bank doesn’t give out specific Thanksgiving hampers, but the additional produce comes at a time when demand for its services continues to rise.

“Unfortunately again, a 20 per cent increase year over year, in reference to clients accessing the food bank,” Moss said.

“The need is great, the need is not going away, and so, we are just thankful that, as of this time, we are able to meet the need. And, of course, we’re preparing for the upcoming Christmas season."

Moss pointed to the latest update from Statistics Canada showing food prices have gone up 3.5 per cent. That’s having an impact on COFB’s purchasing power as well.

“On average, every dollar that we receive, we’re able to donate and give back $3 worth of food. That’s getting more tricky, not gonna lie, because everyone is feeling that, whether you go to a grocery store.

“And for our retailers and providers, we’re seeing the same thing. Those price increases are added to our bottom line as well,” he said.

A pre-Thanksgiving food drive recently raised approximately 30,000 pounds of food, which was on par with last year.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank will soon launch its major holiday season fundraiser, which is pivotal to ensuring the shelves are stocked well into next year.