Kelowna News

Kelowna bars, breweries feeling impact of BCGEU strike

Caught in strike's crossfire

Rob Gibson

Restaurants and bars in British Columbia are running out of liquor as the British Columbia General Employees Union workers' strike at BCLDB distribution centres and liquor stores starts to bite.

"It's another thing that small businesses and this hospitality industry, food and beverage, that just get hammered," said Shane Labis, co-owner of Born to Shake, a cocktail business and retail store in Kelowna's Brewery District.

Labis says he feels like his business is caught in the strike's crossfire.

"We're stuck between a rock and a hard place," he said, noting that the are legally not allowed to buy from private liquor stores. The sector has been calling for years to have that rule lifted.

"Even if we could get it from other places, private liquor stores aren't getting any inventory anymore, so it's just another thing for us to have to navigate and jump through and disappoint customers, it's hard."

Many pubs and restaurants are still recovering from COVID, and they've seen a 30 per cent price increase for many ingredients because of supply chain issues and tariffs, now the strike has layered on more pain.

"When I run out of SKUs, what am I going to offer my customers?" Labis asked.

Craft breweries also impacted

Ken Beattie, B.C. Craft Brewers Guild executive director, says many of the province's largest craft breweries have seen a 50 per cent reduction in orders, and some have already had to lay off production workers.

"Our largest local breweries have had product behind the picket lines in the warehouse since Sept 22."

Craft brewers are missing out on sales through government stores and are struggling with the logistics of getting products to private stores and restaurants where their products can be sold.

At Copper Brewing in Kelowna, owner Sean White says the strike hasn't impacted the brewery yet but it is hurting his restaurant's business.

"There are some things that we are slowly starting to run out of," said White.

White says he's starting to get calls for help from some restaurants and bars that are running out of beer.

"Can I get an emergency keg of lager... just because our order didn't show up, and I'm more than happy to help out in any way that I can."

"We won't run out of beer. We'll keep making it. We're here for anyone that might need anything," he added.

Beattie says he's hopeful more private stores, restaurants and pubs will bring in locally owned and operated beers for their customers and he hopes that British Columbians will support their local breweries, wineries and distilleries.



"We are all small businesses and hope these businesses and customers will choose local," he said.

Beattie is urging the government and BCGEU to get back to the bargaining table.

"We will supply the beer," he said.