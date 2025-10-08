Kelowna News

KSS choir will join Foreigner at Prospera Place for a song

Photo: GSL The KSS choir will be performing with Foreigner at Prospera Place next month.

A Kelowna high school choir will be taking to the stage at Prospera Place next month to perform with Foreigner.

The iconic U.K rock band is performing in Kelowna on Nov. 7, and as part of their show, they seek out a local choir to help sing their song 'I Want to Know What Love Is.'

With the help of Prospera Place and K96.3 Classic Rock, Foreigner held a contest to find a local high school to join them on stage, and the École Kelowna Secondary School Choir was chosen.

K96.3 morning show hosts Brad & Alysha paid a visit to the school on Tuesday to share the exciting news with the students and their teacher Sheila French.

“When I saw the ad, it was just like, obviously a no-brainer that I would enter my students into this competition because they need this experience,” said French.

“I know it will change their lives. And I know that they’re going to love it… Absolutely everybody should be in a choir.”

KSS student Thomas Abresch said he's really excited for the opportunity.

“I think my dad’s super pumped, this is definitely his jam, and it’s my jam too. I really love 80s music, and I really love Foreigner,” he said.

“I joined the choir in Grade 10, and it immediately just felt super comfortable. I love singing. The program here is so fantastic, and the KSS choir is just a great community, great people.”

Foreigner will also be donating $500 to the KSS choir program.

Tickets for the Kelowna leg of Foreigner's "The Juke Box Hero Tour with 54-40" can be found here.