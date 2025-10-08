Kelowna News

With temperatures forecast to drop, police urge travellers to drive safe this long weekend

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP urge motorists to drive safe this coming long weekend.

Police in the Okanagan are urging drivers to stay safe this coming long weekend, with temperatures expected to drop on the mountain passes.

In a press release, Cpl. Allison Konsmo of the Kelowna RCMP reminds local drivers to stay sober and alert over the long weekend.

“We want everyone to get where they’re going safely,” Cpl. Konsmo said. "Drivers should slow down and stay alert, especially with the onset of colder temperatures and changing road conditions this time of year."

After an unseasonably warm September and a relatively mild start to October, conditions are expected to take a wintery turn this weekend, with overnight lows forecast to drop to 1 C at the valley bottom in the Okanagan by Monday.

Rain is also forecast for Friday and Saturday, which could fall as snow at higher elevations.

Drivers are encouraged to keep supplies and an emergency kit in their vehicle and check road conditions at DriveBC.ca.

Winter tires are required on all vehicles travelling on many highways throughout the Interior as of Oct. 1, including the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector and the Crowsnest Highway.

Vehicles on these highways must have tires that are marked with the mountain/snowflake symbol or M+S (mud and snow) and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 mm. Drivers caught without face a minimum $109 fine and can face possible demerit points.

“Thanksgiving is a time to connect with loved ones,” Cpl. Konsmo said. “Take care on the roads so we can all enjoy the time that matters most.”