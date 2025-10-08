Kelowna News

Dumpster fire at Kelowna Walmart

Dumpster fire at Walmart

Contributed

A dumpster fire at the Walmart in Kelowna sent smoke billowing over the commercial district near Banks Road, Highway 97 and Enterprise Way on Monday afternoon.

In a video shared with Castanet, crackling and popping can be heard coming from the trash bin as smoke seeped out from all sides of the dumpster. One witness said pieces of ash were falling and there was quite a bit of smoke.

The Kelowna Fire Department was on the scene and had contained the fire to a dumpster on the south side of the Walmart.