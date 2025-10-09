Kelowna News

Kelowna homeowners sue city after foundation damage found

City sued by homeowners

Photo: Google Maps This property is the subject of a lawsuit filed recently.

The owners of a Kelowna home that that sustained significant water damage are pointing fingers at the municipality in a recently filed lawsuit.

Pal and Nicole Norrie own a home at 326 Stellar Drive, in Kelowna. The property was built in 1997, has an assessed value of around $1.4 million, but is currently in need of a significant amount of work.

The couple bought the property in 2019 and rented it out until June 30, 2025.

According to a statement of claim filed at the end of August, the month before the home became vacant they did an inspection of the property and had some unsettling discoveries.

They allege there was a large depression formed in the front yard; numerous cracks in the house stucco; perimeter cracks in the foundation; the patio was tilted; concrete slabs at the back of the house were tilted; there were drywall cracks inside the house in line with the foundation cracks; the house’s front door metal support post was dislodged and no longer provided support and interior floors were tilted.

Beyond that, there was a “distinct sewage smell” in the front yard, indicating sewage system failure.

The Norries claim in the document that they then turned their attention to contractors to repair the work and endeavoured to find out what had happened to cause the damage.

“Then, around the week of June, 16, they removed interior carpets and found cracking in the subfloor concrete,” they allege in the lawsuit.

“[They] ruled out issues with the property water systems on the property and have traced the ingress of water onto the property to city owned water management infrastructure located in and around Stellar Drive.”

They allege the property damage was caused by the City of Kelowna, “which failed to maintain their infrastructure.”

The couple sent a notice of claim letter to the city on Aug. 6, and did not receive a response.

“Despite this, since receiving the notice letter, city workers have begun extensive excavations of the city infrastructure, specifically where the plaintiffs identified damage in the notice letter,” the Notice of Claim reads.

“To the extent that the ongoing work will obscure or destroy evidence of the defendant’s negligence, the defendants have a legal obligation to document and record all work that has been done and to maintain records of all activities regarding the maintenance and repair of the city infrastructure.”

The Norries claim it was reasonably foreseeable to the city that the property damage would occur if maintenance failures were not remedied.

“Despite this the defendant failed to take any reasonable action,” the claim reads.

Now they’re looking for an undisclosed amount of compensation for expenses and losses to their property value.

The City of Kelowna learned of the claim and responded by the beginning of September. In doing so they denied “each and every allegation of fact” in the notice of civil claim and is calling for proof.

“The city denies the plaintiffs suffered any loss, damage or expense as alleged or at all, and puts the plaintiffs to the strict proof thereof,” reads the reply.

“In the alternative, if the plaintiffs suffered any loss, damage or expense, as alleged or at all, which is denied, then the city says such loss, damage or expense was not caused and not contributed to in any way by the city.”

The city said that at all times, its employees, servants and agents acted on the basis of public policy considerations, including economic, social and political factors which were neither irrational or taken in bad faith.

The city goes on to say that the plaintiff holds fault for failing to design or construct infrastructure on the property, adequately or at all.

They carry on to say that the couple’s failures include not taking “any adequate steps to inspect the property on a regular basis to determine what, if any, maintenance or repairs were required and failing to heed the advice of qualified professionals relating to the property.”