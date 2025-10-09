Kelowna News

Central Okanagan Obituaries database growing

Obituaries database growing

Photo: Contributed Javier Gongora receiving his certificate of appreciation with the receiving line left to right: Arlene Henderson, Xenia Stanford, Marlene Crane, Rick Webber, Maxine DeHart

The Kelowna and District Genealogical Society (KDGS) has celebrated the volunteers behind its Central Okanagan Obituaries Project (COOP), which has made more than 24,000 local obituaries searchable online.

The group gathered Oct. 2 at Benvoulin Heritage Church to recognize the efforts of those who have built and maintained the database, which spans records from 1913 to 2025 and is still expanding.

“The success we have achieved together with the City of Kelowna 2025 Cultural Grant of $4,500 and matching funds from KDGS would not have been possible without the volunteers,” said project leader Xenia Stanford.

Couns. Rick Webber and Maxine DeHart attended on behalf of city council. Webber praised the project for putting the city’s grant dollars to good use, joking that he would check the database every morning, and “if I don’t find my name there, I’ll make breakfast.”

Volunteers were honoured with certificates of appreciation, with recognition given to programmer Javier Gongora of Vyoniq Technologies, who contributed hundreds of hours to design the searchable online system.

Guest speaker Don Rampone, of the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club, highlighted the importance of obituaries in genealogical research. “Obituaries not only provide us with dates and facts, but they quite often give life to the stories about our families,” he said.

The project, which launched its public search in May, has seen demand grow rapidly, with 173 obituary downloads in its first five months compared to only a few dozen annually in past years.

The database is free to search at search.kdgs.ca. Members of KDGS can download records at no cost, while non-members pay $10 per obituary.