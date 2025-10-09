Kelowna News

Long-delayed Kelowna murder trial pushed back another week

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

A long-delayed Kelowna murder trial has been delayed once again. But this time, it's been pushed back just a single week.

More than four years after the body of 49-year-old Darren Middleton was found on the floor of Gabriella Sears' bathroom in Kelowna's Rutland area, Sears is scheduled to return to Kelowna court later this month.

Sears original second-degree murder trial began in October 2023, but she fired her two lawyers on what was meant to be the 18th day of trial. The trial has remained paused over the past two years, and several lawyers who've tried to take over the case have withdrawn.

Sears has remained behind bars since her arrest in 2021.

Last November, new trial dates were formally scheduled, with the trial set to begin Oct. 14, 2025. But after a brief appearance in Kelowna court Tuesday, the trial restart has been pushed back a week.

The delay is due to Sears' defence counsel needing more time to obtain a doctor's report.

Sears has undergone two assessments since the trial was first halted, to determine if she continues to be fit to stand trial. Both assessments have determined that Sears is able to understand the charges she faces and has been able to communicate with her counsel.

The trial is now scheduled to begin on Oct. 21. It's expected to last about two months.

The many delays in the trial could become an issue for the prosecution at some point. A landmark Supreme Court of Canada decision from 2016 placed a 30-month time limit on Superior Court cases in Canada, from the laying of a charge to a conviction or acquittal. If a case goes longer than that, it can be thrown out entirely.

But the time limit is not cut and dry, with the SCC leaving allowances for delays attributed to the defence or for exceptional events that could not have been foreseen. The Jordan issue in the Sears case will likely be argued after the conclusion of the trial.

Confession excluded

During the first 17 days of trial, Middleton's common-law spouse Brenda Adams testified that he never returned home after he went to pick up a load of turf from his employer, who lived nearby, on the evening of June 16, 2021.

After spending the night calling friends and searching the area for him, she went to Sears house just after 1 a.m. and found Middleton's body on her bathroom floor. She said Middleton appeared to be wearing someone else's clothes, and his penis had been cut off.

Adams testified she and Middleton had known Sears for several months prior to the death, and she sometimes did odd jobs for the couple. Adams said they had known Sears as “Dereck,” but days before Middleton’s death, Sears told them she now identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.

After her arrest, Sears confessed to police that she had killed Middleton, but her lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss successfully argued to have those confessions excluded from evidence, due to the RCMP's conduct infringing on her Charter rights.

Despite this, Sears still fired Watt and Forss a few months later, accusing them of “gaslighting” her and colluding with the Crown.