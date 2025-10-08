Kelowna News

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission serving Thanksgiving lunch to sheltered and unsheltered community members

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is doing more than just serving food this Thanksgiving — it's offering connection, dignity, and hope to some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

On Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12:00 p.m., the Mission will host a traditional Thanksgiving lunch for both residents of its shelters at 130 Leon Avenue and Bay Avenue, as well as for approximately 150 unsheltered individuals reached through its Outreach Team.

The meal — featuring roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, roasted squash, and dessert — will be served in a family-style setting, complete with Thanksgiving decorations and handwritten notes of encouragement at each table.

"We’re excited to be hosting what we expect to be somewhere over 200 meals on Saturday to folks in our shelters, in our community,” said Trevor Freeman, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission.

Freeman explained that while the Mission is accustomed to serving many people daily, special events like this require extra hands and heart.

“A lot of preparation, as you can imagine,” he said. “We gather extra volunteers, extra staff, lots of extra time in the kitchen getting all the fixings just right.”

But beyond the food, Freeman says the real goal is to create a sense of belonging.

“One of the things we really try and do on special days like Thanksgiving is we focus on more of a family-style approach,” he said. “On a normal day, you roll up to the kitchen, grab your meal and have a seat. On Thanksgiving, we bring in some special volunteers, and we have folks sit around the table like they would at home with family and friends — serving each other, chatting, getting to know each other on a deeper level, and really connecting.”

Much of the food for the meal, including the turkeys, has been generously donated by K.L.O. Farms, allowing the Mission to serve an estimated 280 people this holiday weekend.

Freeman emphasized the importance of community support, especially as colder weather approaches.

“With folks who are going to be outside as the season changes, the winter gets colder, anything that we can do to support those folks is really important,” he said.

“We’re going to be stocking up on blankets, socks, hats, gloves — things that we can provide to the folks that our outreach team interacts with, to keep them a little warmer during the days.”

His message to the public is simple: kindness matters.

“Treating people like they’re human, checking in, saying hi. If you feel safe enough, engage in a conversation,” Freeman said. “It’s always a good thing to remind people that they matter.”