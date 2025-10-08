Kelowna News

Restaurants start to run dry as BCGEU expands strike

Photo: Memphis Blues BBQ House Kelowna / Facebook Memphis Blues BBQ House in Kelowna carries a large variety of liquors behind their bar.

For the last 18 years the owner of Memphis Blues Barbecue House in downtown Kelowna has had feasts and famines.

Years of economic reward and acclaim balanced times when, Andre Thomas said "the industry can be a grind." These days, however, the rewards are harder to come by.

Trade uncertainty caused customers to tighten their purse strings, changes to the temporary foreign worker program impacted the industry’s labour pool, and now, with British Columbia General Employees Union workers picketing BCLDB distribution centres and liquor stores since Sept. 2, many are poised to run dry of one of their most valuable assets — booze.

“We got a heads up the week before the strike started and basically just stocked up with two or three weeks worth of product, but unfortunately, now this (strike) is just dragging on,” Thomas said. “Stock is quickly depleting (on shelves), and we basically have no other alternative."

For a while Thomas and others were able to pick up a few bottles of whatever hard liquor they needed a day. On Wednesday, the strike expanded.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union announced that workers from all remaining BC Liquor and BC Cannabis stores, the Ministry of Citizens’ Services—including all Service BC workers — and the Ministry of Labour in Victoria have now joined picket lines.

For the restaurant industry it could be devastating. Industry lobbyists have said figures show that alcohol sales account for 35 to 40 per cent of any given restaurant's business, meaning few restaurants can dare run out. But how to keep afloat is starting to become more a daunting question.

One of the main issues is that as a liquor licensee, Thomas and other restauranteurs cannot buy liquor from private liquor stores, which may have a much more robust supply of stock than the government stores that are either behind picket lines or out of city limits, and with diminishing supply.

“It's considered illegal, which is in itself ridiculous, because, we get our product from the BCLDB at wholesale pricing,” Thomas said.

Private retailers would have also bought from the government at the same wholesale price, so the government revenue would be the same. The industry has been lobbying for policy to change and allow restaurant owners to buy alcohol from private stores for years and it once seemed like change was coming.

B.C. Premier David Eby told Business in Vancouver in 2020, back when he was attorney general, his ministry had been preparing to allow restaurants to buy wine directly from private stores.

He had established the Business Technical Advisory Panel (Liquor Policy)—or BTAP—in 2017 to get recommendations to modernize liquor laws in the province.

That panel issued 23 recommendations the next year, including that the government should allow restaurants to buy directly from private stores.

In 2022, the province decided not to make any change “given policy, labour, financial and trade implications, and lack of consensus among stakeholders.”

Thomas said dealing with this is needlessly frustrating and it needs to change.

Issues with liquor supply already predate labour strife. His business boasts the biggest bourbon and whiskey supply in the valley, and when retaliation against U.S. tariffs saw booze from south of the border taken off the shelves he had to act swiftly. He was skiing in March when he realized he had a day to stock up and braved a snowstorm to get to a liquor store. Around $7,000 later he buffered himself from some loss.

Customers just want to have the drink of their choosing at the most reasonable price — something that gets harder to offer as costs rise across the board.

Dave Lindsay, owner of the Train Station Pub and Mid-Town Station, is also feeling the pinch, not just in product availability but in the added time and cost of having to drive around looking for what’s needed in the few stores that remained open.

“On top of that, we’re only allowed to purchase three bottles at a time, which makes it nearly impossible to operate efficiently,” Lindsay said.

“We would ask the government to consider whether it’s fair to once again put small businesses in the middle of a dispute that isn’t ours. Restaurants and pubs are already facing rising costs and ongoing challenges — disruptions like this make it even harder to keep doors open and teams working.”

He, like Thomas, said the bright side is that our local craft breweries, wineries, and distilleries have stepped up.

The only trouble with that is that they have a higher quality product and a higher price that gets passed onto the consumer.

At Leopold's Tavern, on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue, the situation is similarly difficult.

Jordan Miller-Laroche is the general manager and she said being part of a larger company has insulated the restaurant from some of the difficulties others may be facing. When stocks run low in one location, another can fill the gap but it's unclear how long that will go on for.

“We had a fair amount stocked up so we haven't run out of anything yet but this weekend's looking a little bit grim,” Miller-Laroche said.

“And depending on how long this goes on for, if we run into next week, it's going to look pretty sad for us. “

Miller-Laroche pointed out that even if that’s the case, she expects her staff will make the best of it.

“In B.C., we have had to be pretty on our toes and ready to just take on whatever gets thrown our way,” she said, pointing to waning tourism due to everything from AirBNB regulatory shifts to wildfires.

“I feel like it's been like that in the restaurant industry for the last three years, we’ve seen one thing after another but we’re pretty resilient.”

She's hoping people can be compassionate as they weather another storm.

“Everybody's going through hard times,” she said, pointing to strikes and economic uncertainty.

“Something that I've been going through with my team is just treating everybody with kindness. Just try to just be patient and kind with everybody, because everyone's struggling all at once.”

Restaurants Canada has reiterated the call to be able to purchase from private liquor stores. They said in an emailed statement with 41 per cent of restaurants operating at a loss or just breaking even, taking away their ability to serve alcohol, while consumers can still purchase it for home consumption, may push some to the brink of closure.

"This threatens not just the viability of the foodservice industry in BC, but also the jobs of the 183,000 British Columbians it employs, many of whom are youth," the lobby group said.

"We need to see the BC government and the BCGEU reach a mutual agreement, but foodservice businesses can’t continue bearing the burden of this strike. If the BC government can’t find a solution to allow foodservice businesses to purchase alcohol, either from BC Liquor or from private liquor stores, it needs to consider back to work legislation."

- with files from Business in Vancouver