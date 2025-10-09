Local arts group hosts Halloween fire show at Summerhill Pyramid Winery
Halloween winery fire show
A local arts group is hosting a unique Halloween event at Summerhill Pyramid Winery on October 18.
Kinshira Entertainment is hosting Sacred Revival, an original theatrical fire production. The show starts at 6 p.m. outside the Summerhill Pyramid Hill Winery and features custom fire props, theatrical elements, and storytelling.
The group has been performing in the Okanagan since 2008.
They started out doing fire shows only and have since branched out to include a large theatrical fire theatre production with fire dancers, circus artists, aerialists, belly dancers, and musicians. The night will also feature several large art installations, artisan vendors, a tarot card reader, and a DJ in the dance hall.
"The main event is going to be the fire show, and that's about a 25 minute performance... It's going to have big props people have never seen before, a lot of custom builds from our artists. But also, throughout the event, we have performances happening inside the pyramid," says organizer Billie McKenzie.
The evening will feature circus acts, dancers and aerialists.
"It's going to be pretty grand in there as well. And then throughout the night, we also have a DJ and a dance party. Food and drinks, pop-up performances, stilt walkers and art installation walks," McKenzie says.
For more information or tickets, click here.
