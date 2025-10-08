Kelowna News

Okanagan Basin Water Board commits $200K to UBC Okanagan research targeting invasive mussels

$200K for mussel research

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service A specially trained detection dog prevented invasive mussels from entering B.C. waters in September 2023.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board is sinking $200,000 into funding a UBC Okanagan-led research project that targets invasive mussels.

The OBWB is committing $100,000 per year over two years to the project aims to develop a rapid, in-field DNA detection tool to combat the threat of invasive zebra, quagga and golden mussels. The new technology is dubbed an “artificial dog’s nose”.

The technology is based on the SHERLOCK (Specific High-Sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter Unlocking) platform—a CRISPR-Cas system. Initially developed for medical diagnostics, SHERLOCK has shown great promise for ecological studies and has been successfully applied to monitor and detect fish species.

Dr. Michael Russello, a professor in UBC Okanagan's Department of Biology, is leading the development of the field-deployable protocol that can detect the genetic material (eDNA) shed by invasive mussels on watercraft within minutes. He is working in collaboration with UC Davis and Queen's University,

The OBWB funding will help close the project's funding gap and secure a matching $60,000 in salary support that was contingent on further investment. The board also committed to supporting and seeking fundraising opportunities to secure the remaining budget.

“The OBWB has an exceptional history of supporting innovative, science-based solutions to protect the Okanagan Basin,” says OBWB chair Blair Ireland following the board's unanimous approval at the Oct. 7, 2025, meeting. “This project offers a unique opportunity to support the development of a powerful new tool that could transform how British Columbia defends its lakes and rivers from invasive mussels.”

Board directors also approved sending letters to federal and provincial ministers urging for greater collective action on invasive mussel defense.

"This is a unique opportunity to transform invasive mussel prevention," says OBWB chief operating officer James Littley. "The cost of an invasive mussel infestation in B.C. would be measured in billions of dollars in damages to infrastructure, ecosystems, and the economy. By providing real-time results at inspection stations, this tool will create a more effective buffer zone, not just for B.C., but throughout the entire Pacific Northwest."

OBWB has been campaigning for years to keep invasive mussels out of B.C. waters as they creep closer. They have been detected in Manitoba and Idaho.

Currently, trained mussel detection dogs are used to sniff out contaminated boats but there are only two trained dogs to support the entire province.