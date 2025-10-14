Kelowna News

Kelowna artist earns recognition from Art New York magazine

Local artist earns accolades

Rob Gibson

Laurie Koss is a successful Kelowna gallery artist who has been painting for over 20 years.

Her affinity for flowers and her skill in painting them have earned her numerous accolades over the years and opportunities to move to a bigger city.

But she says, "I love Kelowna. What can I say?"

Koss's career took off when Stewart Turcotte from Hambleton Gallery took an interest in her work.

"He saw something in my art and took a chance with me. Originally, I was a flower artist who painted flowers without colour, so Stu took a chance on that and that... jump started my career," says Koss.

Despite having some success selling her work through galleries, Koss has since opened her own private space. Her big break came in 2015 when she was asked to have one of her flower paintings featured on a stamp as part of Canada Post's flower series. Another flower was chosen to be displayed on a Royal Canadian Mint $20 collector's coin.

"They asked if I would submit two stamps for the flower series stamps, and they were pansies, and I had never painted a pansy, and I wasn't sure if I could, but that led to so many interesting things," says Koss.

Koss now holds a fundraiser every two years, with all the proceeds going to a different charity that has a special place in her life.

"I have a fundraiser for somebody who's passed, someone important in my life, and then I donate that money to research." Her current project is the sale of Margaret's Flower with all proceeds going to Central Okanagan Hospice Association. Her next project will start in the spring of 2026.

In the meantime, Koss is working on a video project on art appreciation that will be featured on YouTube.

"This series is all about giving you the opportunity to learn how to make your own compositions better as an artist, but also to be able to respond to art when you're walking through a gallery."

Koss is also celebrating another feather in her cap after being featured in Art New York magazine.

If you're interested in learning more about Koss's art, you can make an appointment for a private viewing at her studio in the Lower Mission.