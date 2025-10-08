Kelowna News

Inside look: Kelowna’s tallest condo building now home to hundreds

Towering over Kelowna

Madison Reeve

Kelowna’s tallest residential tower is now open, offering residents a new level of living.

The Eli, a 42-storey high-rise and part of the Water Street by the Park development, now stands as the tallest approved condo building in the city.

The Eli has big views of Okanagan Lake and 41,000 square feet of amenities.

“From your pool to your workout area, to the kids’ room, to the sauna, to the steam room, to the wine room. It's just too much stuff, honestly. It never ends,” said Anthony Beyrouti, co-founder of Water Street by the Park.

The development’s design was centred around offering everything residents could want under one roof.

“When we were putting the plans together, the goal was: what can we put in the amenities that would literally make it so that nobody could be like, ‘I wish there was more?’ And I think everybody that comes here, they're like, ‘Everything I could possibly think of — we have.’”

One resident who recently moved from Abbotsford after retiring has already dropped 20 pounds thanks to daily workouts in the on-site gym, Beyrouti said.

Tower One opened to residents on July 9, 2025, and is now nearly fully occupied. The Eli is close behind, with about 80–90% of residents already moved in.

“This is going to be the number one building in the city for a long time,” said Beyrouti. “We have a pool and two hot tubs overlooking the middle of the amenity space. It really is a picturesque location for people to truly enjoy.”

Views are a major selling point.

“One of the things I like to ask people when they come in here is, do you like the lake where you can actually see all the way down and past the bridge, or do you like the view towards the marina?” said Beyrouti. “It’s like a 50/50 split.”

Approved by city council in January 2021, the Water Street by the Park project broke ground in April 2022 following site demolition. The third and final tower is expected to go on sale in 2027, located on the site of the original sales centre.

“It’s been a very smooth process,” Beyrouti said.

“People get very excited when they move in and they get to actually live it.”