Prescribed burn planned for Westbank First Nation land southeast of Kelowna

WFN plans prescribed burn

Photo: Ntityix Resources A cultural and prescribed burn could go ahead on Westbank First Nation land southeast of Kelowna as early as October 14, 2025.

Another prescribed burn is being planned in the Central Okanagan this month.

Ntityix Resources is teaming up with the BC Wildfire Service in conducting an ongoing cultural and prescribed burn project covering up to 86 hectares on Westbank First Nation’s IR12, about 10 kilometres southeast of Kelowna in the McCulloch area.

The exact timing of the burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as October 14. The target area for this year’s burn will be approximately 41 hectares.

In a social media post, Ntityix Resources said smoke may be visible from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country, and to motorists travelling along Highway 33.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” said the post shared by the WFN.

