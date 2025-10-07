Kelowna News

Permits requested for apartment to replace Hadgraft Wilson Place

Pathways ready to build

Photo: Contributed Plans for new Hadgraft Wilson Place

Pathways Abilities Society is moving forward with plans to replace the Hadgraft Wilson Place affordable rental apartment.

The original building on Bertram Street was condemned due to damage caused by excavation work at the adjacent downtown UBCO tower.

Residents of the building were forced to find new accommodations while the city, Pathways and UBC Land Trust found an alternative site.

Last month, it was announced the university-controlled developer had secured properties along Pridham and Sutherland avenues for the project.

A development permit has now been requested for the six-storey apartment which will house 69 affordable rental units to be managed by Pathways Ability.

Nine of those suites will be fully accessible to people who use wheelchairs.

According to the application, the original building design has mostly been kept with some minor adjustments to suit the new location.

One of those changes will see the parking structure fully at grade where the previous design had it set into the ground by 1.2 metres.

The parking area will provide spaces for 45 vehicles including five dedicated accessible stalls.

Bike storage will still be provided within each suite.

Staff will review the application before it goes to council for approval.

If approved, developers will then require a building permit in order to begin construction.