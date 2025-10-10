Kelowna News

Kelowna to host 2026 provincial masters swimming championships

Swimmers coming to city

Photo: OMSC Kelowna will host the 2026 B.C. masters swimming championships at the H20 Adventure + Fitness Centre.

The Okanagan Masters Swim Club has announced it will host hundreds of adult swimmers from across B.C. in April at the 2026 B.C. Masters Championship swim meet.

The competition will take place April 17 to 19 at the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre in Kelowna.

The three-day event will welcome an estimated 300 athletes to the city, plus friends and family, filling Kelowna with energy as swimmers from across British Columbia and beyond compete in a full range of events — from sprints to distance races — across all strokes and age groups.

"We’re thrilled to bring the provincial championships to Kelowna," said Greg Harris, president of Okanagan Masters Swim Club. "The H2O centre is an outstanding facility, and we can’t wait to showcase the spirit, talent and hospitality of the Okanagan."

The Masters Swim Association of B.C. awarded Kelowna the championships and says it also looks forward to welcoming athletes, coaches and spectators to the city.

Masters swimming features adults of all ages and backgrounds and provides coaching and development.