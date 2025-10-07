Kelowna News
Mayor Tom Dyas cuts the ribbon at Kelowna's new Mr. Mikes
Ribbon cut at Mr. Mikes
Photo: Wayne Moore
Ribbon cut at Kelowna's newest restaurant
It’s been decades since Mr. Mikes Steakhouse had a presence in Kelowna.
That all changed Tuesday when the ribbon was cut officially opening Kelowna’s newest steakhouse inside the Ramada Hotel.
The chain, with restaurants across Western Canada and into Ontario, now has 19 locations in British Columbia.
Don’t let the name fool you, while Mr. Mikes is known for its steaks, the menu truly has something for everybody, from burgers including their famous Mikeburgers, pastas and bowls.
The restaurant is in the same location that formerly housed Smitty’s and Perkins restaurants.
Mr. Mikes is open 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Photo: Wayne Moore
Mr. Mikes officially opened Tuesday
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
