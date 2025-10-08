Kelowna News

Kelowna Fire Department could conduct another prescribed burn this fall after successful operation on Knox Mountain

Another fall burn possible

Photo: City of Kelowna Firefighters completed a prescribed burn in Knox Mountain Park on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Kelowna residents could see smoke rising from a city park again this fall.

Last Friday’s prescribed burn in Knox Mountain Park “went off without a hitch”, said Dennis Craig, the assistant fire chief of mitigation and prevention.

“We went in post-fire and looked at burn severity, because we had certain objectives we needed to meet as part of our burn plan, and we met all those objectives when it comes from an ecological perspective as well as a wildfire risk reduction lens on it,” said Craig.

He is not ruling out another prescribed burn before winter sets in, but said it’s weather dependent.

“We are getting a prolonged fall, as people are aware. We’re still seeing dry out there, we haven’t lifted the open burning ban yet. So, there’s a chance that we could maybe get another one in, depending on what we see with weather coming up.”

Knox Mountain work not done

He pointed out that several factors have to be considered before that can happen, including temperature, relative humidity and the venting index.

“If we get a window next week, we may try to get another small portion done in one of the other parts that we’re targeting,” said Craig.

That park is Quail Ridge Linear Park, which had some fire fuels removed in 2011. Craig said it’s due for another maintenance treatment and a burn is the most effective option.

As for Knox, while Friday’s fire was a success, there are still two other areas of the park that need to be dealt with.

“The burn plan for Knox was written for a 33-hectare treatment unit. We actually only completed 10-hectares, a small sub-unit inside of that area. So we still have two other areas to do within the burn plan, eventually,” said Craig.

Training burn bosses

Craig recently spoke at the Canadian Wildfire Conference at the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence in Kelowna, where he and wildland fire ecologist Colleen Ross explained the city’s burn program and new training of ‘burn bosses’. The aim is to eventually conduct prescribed burns without the supervision of the BC Wildfire Service.

“We literally started talking about this in November of 2024 and then, hence, completed our first burn in October 2025, so a very, very quick turnaround on us to get to where we’re at already.

“We still have a ways to go before we’re truly doing this on our own going forward.”

He is training as a burn boss and said BCWS personnel who led the ignitions on Knox were mentoring a KFD member who is training to become a ‘firing boss’.

The program is modelled on what is happening in Cranbrook, one of the first municipalities to take on its own urban prescribed burns.

“These projects that we’re doing right now, Urban Forestry secured grant funding through Intact Insurance. These projects right now are being funded through that stream but Urban Forestry also has a budget line for fuel mitigation. So, the prescribed fire program is just another tool in our toolbox,” he noted.

Dilworth not ready yet

After Knox Mountain and Quail Ridge is completed, the fire department could move on to Dilworth Mountain Park, but it comes with challenges. While urban forestry and parks crews have been doing some hand treatment and falling in Dilworth, he’s not ready to risk prescribed burns until more residents FireSmart their properties.

“Knox went off really well. We were close to homes but those homes were also FireSmarted as well. That’s a shared responsibility.

“We can’t bring fire close to a community like this if the community still has cedars lining their homes; they still have cedar shake roofs. So, we have to look at where we’re burning and what the risk is and we have to all do our part in being FireSmart.”

Trails in Knox Mountain Park near last week's prescribed burn are now reopened for public access.

The city said all major trails, including the top lookout Apex, Simpson, and Shale reopened Monday, while the trail around Boyce Marsh remains closed this week

The public is reminded to stay on marked, sanctioned trails and to stay out of the burned area because of hazardous trees and smouldering stumps. Smoke may still be visible in the area. Parks staff are monitoring and extinguishing any flare-ups.