Missing Kelowna man found safe
Missing man found safe
Photo: Colin Dacre
RCMP flash
UDPATE Oct. 14
The missing 36-year-old man has been found safe.
His photo and identifying information has been removed from this article.
ORIGINAL Oct. 7
Kelowna police are turning to the public for help finding a missing man.
The 36-year-old man was reported missing on Oct. 2 but was last seen on Sept. 26 near the 200 block of Leon Avenue.
“The Kelowna RCMP have concerns for his health and well-being,” said the force in a news release.
Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-59738.
