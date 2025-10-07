Kelowna News

Missing Kelowna man found safe

Photo: Colin Dacre RCMP flash

UDPATE Oct. 14

The missing 36-year-old man has been found safe.

His photo and identifying information has been removed from this article.

ORIGINAL Oct. 7

Kelowna police are turning to the public for help finding a missing man.

The 36-year-old man was reported missing on Oct. 2 but was last seen on Sept. 26 near the 200 block of Leon Avenue.

“The Kelowna RCMP have concerns for his health and well-being,” said the force in a news release.

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-59738.