Ontario's PRI Engineering buys Kelowna-based Ecora

Photo: Ecora The team at Ecora will continue to work under a slightly different moniker.

An Ontario company has purchased a Kelowna engineering consulting firm, with help from another Kelowna business.

PRI Engineering, whose head office is in Lindsay, Ont., has acquired Kelowna-based Ecora, which was founded in 2010 and has locations in both the Okanagan and Lower Mainland. The deal was facilitated by Kelowna’s RWT Capital, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm.

The Ecora brand will not be going anywhere, however, as it will continue to operate under the name Ecora – Powered by PRI.

“This is an exciting day for our firms and our clients,” PRI Engineering principal Arash Yazdani said in a press release.

“Ecora has built an incredible brand and reputation based on technical excellence and client commitment. Our vision is to amplify that success by providing the support and resources needed to accelerate growth, particularly in the infrastructure, renewables, and public sectors.

“We look forward to working with the talented Ecora team to create a new, more dynamic future for the company and its clients.”

Ecora specializes in geotechnical, civil, structural, hydrotechnical, materials, forestry and geographic information system services, while PRI is a consulting firm specializing in geotechnical, civil, structural, environmental and materials engineering.