Developer wins injunction against City of Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna / Zeidler Architecture Revised plans for a residential tower at 350 Doyle.

The future of Kelowna's old cop shop lot remains mired in controversy, but the developer who intended to build on the site is claiming a win.

The Supreme Court of B.C. has granted a court injunction, preventing the City of Kelowna from terminating Appelt Properties' 99 year lease on the property sitting at 350 Doyle.

According to a court decision from Sept. 9, the City of Kelowna is prohibited and restrained from exercising, giving notice or taking any other steps pursuant to the termination provisions contained in the 99 year lease made Feb. 10, 2021, between the city and the developer.

They're also not able to take steps to terminate, rescind, frustrate or invalidate the lease until 30 days after the pronouncement of a final order in the judicial review proceedings.

In a media release, Appelt representatives said such injunctions are not granted lightly by the courts and they viewed the decision as a validation of its case.

"We are confident we will prevail in court and that improper personal motivations and wrongful behaviours will be revealed for what they are," the media release said.

"A loss for the city in the civil action could see the city's taxpayers on the hook for the developers costs to date, $11 million plus damages, that could range into the tens of millions of dollars."

The City of Kelowna has declined to make comment with the matter still before the courts.

In May, Kelowna city council voted 7-2 to deny Centurion Appelt LP approval for a 25-storey rental building at 350 Doyle Avenue, the former Kelowna RCMP site.

Appelt had previously been issued development and development variance permits for the project in July 2022, however council rescinded those permits a year later when it became aware the developer paid people $250 to speak in favour of the project at the July 26, 2022 public hearing.

Appelt sued the city over that decision in a lawsuit that is still active.

In June, the developer launched an entirely separate legal challenge of the May 2025 rejection, arguing that council acted in bad faith when it voted down the new proposal, which was “not substantially different” than what was green-lit with a vote of 6-2 in 2022.

In a 27-page petition to the BC Supreme Court, lawyers for the developer extensively quote comments made by city councillors during the reapplication hearing.

“During this meeting, council members' comments were largely connected to matters irrelevant to form and character considerations,” the lawsuit says, noting that the overall height of the building, and its land use, had already been approved.

The lawsuit alleges the city decided that the property in question should be used for an apartment building — not an arts centre as some have called for — when it entered into a lease agreement with the developer. The civil claim that lease agreement between the city and developer remains binding.

The petition says city council was supposed to be considering the form and character of the building and related development variances.

“At no time during a multi-year process was the developer informed that council would consider building height or use,” the lawsuit says, calling the process "procedurally unfair.”

The reapplication proposal was made with the support of Kelowna planning staff, the lawsuit notes.

The petition argues council’s invitation for the developer to re-apply after the project’s permits were pulled in 2022 was an "exercise of bad faith” and that council had “intended from the outset” to vote it down.

Appelt says it has spent nearly $11 million and six years on the project, “much of which will be thrown away.”