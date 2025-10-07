Kelowna News

Tiny kittens clinging to life rescued by local business and Okanagan Humane Society

Kittens cling to life

Photo: OHS Three abandoned kittens rescued in Rutland

Three newborn kittens were found cold, hungry, and alone behind a Rutland business — but thanks to a quick-thinking business owner and the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS), they’re now safe and recovering.

“We got a call late Friday from a desperate business owner who has been caring for this colony for some time and had noticed the tiny kittens,” said Romany Runnalls, executive director of OHS.

“She watched closely, concerned about their condition and knew she had to act fast to give them a chance at life. Her compassion and quick thinking made all the difference.”

The kittens, part of the “Leathead Colony” of feral cats, were rescued one by one with help from OHS, then rushed to a vet for emergency care. They are now in a foster home, growing stronger every day.

OHS has rescued over 400 cats from this colony and continues to work across the Okanagan to manage feral populations through rescue, spay/neuter, and adoption programs.

“There are dozens of active colonies throughout the Okanagan Valley... that may have 25, 40 or 50+ cats/kittens,” said Runnalls.

“All animals are spayed and neutered, vaccinated, dewormed and ID’d... It is important for overall health and welfare of our community animals and pets.”

To support their efforts, OHS has launched an online auction.