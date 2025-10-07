Kelowna News

Rising risk of lithium-ion batteries in the spotlight for Kelowna Fire Prevention Week

Preventing battery fires

Cindy White

This is Fire Prevention Week in Kelowna and this year, the focus is on lithium-ion batteries.

The Kelowna Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote the theme: “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in Your Home.”

“The National Fire Protection Association each year picks a topic based on current life safety trends and unfortunately, we’ve been getting a lot of fires with lithium-ion batteries,” explained Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“Lithium-ion batteries – I’m not going to say they pose a significant threat, but they do pose a threat to the public should they not be used and stored properly.”

So, how can people with e-bikes and other devices powered by these batteries keep themselves safe? Johnson said it’s especially important to be vigilant when charging.

“You should always supervise when you’re charging your battery,” he said, even going as far as to agree that maybe they should be charged outside, not in your home.

“You have to use the right equipment for charging the battery.

“Many people modify their bikes. I’ve seen many modified bikes. They’ll buy an upgraded cellphone charger or computer charger in order to get a faster charge on their devices. Unfortunately, that can overheat the unit, cause short-circuiting within the unit and consequently, we’ll have a fire.”

While he stresses that properly tested lithium-ion batteries are safe, he cautions people not to trust cheap products bought online. Ensure that you check for genuine Underwriters Laboratories stamps. Sometimes these stamps can be fraudulent, so if it sounds too good to be true, don’t buy it.

Johnson said fighting lithium-ion battery fires is an “enormous challenge” for firefighters.

“If you take an average electric vehicle and that electric vehicle does catch fire, it’s an exothermic fire. That means, if we throw water on it, it’s going to be burning without oxygen, essentially. It will burn all by itself.

“Just to compound problems, it also creates 100 heavy metal compounds while they’re burning,” said Johnson. “The reality is, after these burn and after our guys are exposed to these fires, they should actually be disposing of their turnout gear.”

As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Kelowna Fire Department is visiting auto dealers, autobody shops and repair garages to explain the dangers posed by damaged lithium-ion batteries and how to mitigate the fire risk.

You can find more safety tips on the City of Kelowna website under Fire Prevention Week.