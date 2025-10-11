Kelowna News

Large-scale redevelopment unlikely to replace empty big box store, says city planners

What becomes of old store?

Photo: Kirk Penton What will become of former Canadian Tire property?

Now that Canadian Tire has relocated to its new $15 million store at the corner of highways 97 and 33, there’s the matter of what will become of the former Leckie Road property, and the gas bar which is a separate property.

While it’s not clear presently what the plans are, what is known is Canadian Tire Real Estate Investment Trust owns the properties.

There is the 7.59 acre property, assessed at $29.976 million that includes the store, parking lot and Tim Hortons restaurant and the separate .48 property, assessed at $3.019 million that houses the gas bar.

Similar to Costco, which sold the property where the new Canadian Tire is located after they relocated, Canadian Tire is expected to put their property on the market.

Victor Properties bought the former Costco property for $31.2 million three years ago.

That property is now assessed at $47.9 million.

If the properties do go on the market, it could be attractive for a developer looking to potentially redevelop the land.

In an email to Castanet, planning director Ryan Smith says the property is presently zoned C2.

The C2 zone is a commercial zone which encompasses a mix of vehicle-oriented commercial uses along corridor routes and highways.

“Building scale generally includes two-storey buildings with potential for office related uses of upper floors,” Smith said in the email.

“Maximum building height in the zone is three storeys.”

If a developer buys the property, Smith says there is a potential for additional density.

However, he said given the fact the properties are outside the Midtown Urban Centre, he doesn’t expect large-scale buildings would be recommended.

Canadian Tire officials did not respond to a request for comment.