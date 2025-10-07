Kelowna News

Kelowna council debate the merits of parking reduction in rental properties

Debating rentals, parking

Photo: New Town Architecture Proposed Pacific Avenue development

A discussion around the council table concerning a rental-only rezoning application turned into a broader concern over possible changes to Kelowna’s Official Community Plan.

The proposal was for a 15-storey apartment development on Pacific Avenue which would, according to council policy, come with a 20 per cent parking reduction.

That sparked some discussion around parking and other potential OCP changes council has asked staff to research.

“As time goes by I am more and more concerned about the impact of these rental only-projects and the impact on the surrounding communities, specifically with parking and other things,” said Coun. Rick Webber who asked staff for the specific meaning of a 20 per cent parking reduction.

“The reason they are going for this is because they don’t have to provide the parking.”

However, Webber also said he was also reluctant to vote against much needed housing just because of the parking issue.

Staff indicated they will be coming back to council sometime in early November with proposed parking changes.

Coun. Ron Cannan, who has been a strong advocate against many of the measures within the OCP which was adopted prior to his arrival on council, said council has heard a lot of complaints about the increased density around Pacific Avenue and the lack of parking around the Capri Mall.

He said the rental only designation does not guarantee affordability, but does provide a 10-year tax exemption with no community benefit.

“I think it’s premature to support this application without stronger affordability.”

Coun. Luke Stack, involved for years with providing housing through the Society of Hope, said a reduction of parking spaces over what would normally be required for condos should not be an issue.

“Typically, there is a lesser requirement for automobile parking in a rental project and a 20 per cent reduction has been seen over the years to adequately meet the needs,” said Stack.

Coun. Gord Lovegrove backed up that assertion, pointing to a recently published paper on that topic through a study of a rental building on Sutherland Avenue.

And while council kicked around other potential future changes to zoning and the OCP, Mayor Tom Dyas reminded council it is their job to view applications under the current landscape and not by what they may wish to see in the future.

“The current structure and rules that we give to individuals that come into our community and want to look at developing are set within the OCP and set within our bylaws,” said Dyas.

“So, until we make changes to those. Those are the rules we have to follow.

“When we say we support development, we have to support development along the guidelines of what rules have been established, whether they were established when we were here or they were established when we weren’t here.”

The Pacific Avenue rezoning application passed 8-1 with only Cannan opposed.

Proposed changes around density bonusing could come before Christmas.

Staff are also reviewing the city’s rental policy as well.