Kelowna News

Despite some opposition, Kelowna religious groups will continue to get city tax relief

No tax for religious groups

Photo: pixabay Kelowna will continue to provide tax relief to local religious groups.

The City of Kelowna won’t be making any changes to its current policy around permissive tax exemptions.

The policy gives tax exemptions to religious groups, private schools, non-profit organizations and other groups who meet specific criteria.

“The City of Kelowna recognizes the significant value of volunteer groups and agencies to the spiritual, educational, social, cultural and physical wellbeing to the community,” said revenue supervisor Desire Bartsch during a presentation to council Monday.

“A permissive tax exemption is a means for council to support organizations such as these within the community that further council's objective to enhance the quality of life while delivering services economically to the citizens of Kelowna.”

Bartsch said the upcoming 2026 tax year marks the beginning of a new five-year cycle for the city’s permissive tax exemption process.

“Applicants coming into a cycle are required to submit a full application and, with the exception of public worship, private schools and hospitals, all applicants must submit an annual application for the rest of the cycle.”

There were a handful of changes made to the tax exemption roll, including a number of public worship properties moved to the 'other non-profit societies' section.

While places of worship, private schools and hospitals already receive provincial exemption for the building and the land for which it sits, council grants exemptions for lands around the buildings such as parking lots.

Bartsch said BC Assessments suggested moving those such properties to the non-profit section.

The total impact of the exemptions to the 2026 budget is $2.2 million.

While council unanimously endorsed the tax exemption list, there were questions about the process.

Staff indicated organizations must reapply each year through the five-year cycle to remain exempt and must meet the criteria.

Coun. Luke Stack said it’s a small price to pay for the thousands of volunteers and volunteer hours these organizations give back to the community every year.

“This policy has been around for a number of years. It was reviewed thoroughly about 18 years ago and updated (2017),” said Stack.

“From my perspective I think it has served our community very effectively.

“There is such a wide variety of organization it assists and I know from my experience on council over the years, organizations are very appreciative of this break.”

About half-a-dozen members of the Kelowna Atheists, Skeptics and Humanists Association were in the gallery.

The group has been vocal in its opposition to what it calls “unjustified” tax breaks for religious organizations.