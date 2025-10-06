Kelowna News

Ebus now offering connection between Kelowna, Kamloops and Alberta

Photo: Ebus Motorcoach Ebus has now linked their B.C. and Alberta networks.

Ebus Motorcoach has added new routes, linking its B.C. and Alberta networks, with stops in Kelowna and Kamloops.

The Vancouver–Kelowna/Kamloops–Calgary routes launched Oct. 6 and includes new stop locations in Sicamous, Revelstoke, Golden, Lake Louise, Banff and Canmore. Departures are designed for same-day travel.

“Ebus is committed to making travel more accessible and stress-free for Canadians. It’s about giving people more choice, more convenience, and a travel experience they can rely on,” said Lisa Davis, vice president, Ebus Motorcoach, in a news release.

Previously, Ebus did not offer any connection between its networks in Alberta and B.C. The company already provided service between Kelowna and Kamloops via the Shuswap as well as from Kelowna and Kamloops to Vancouver. A route is also run between Kamloops and Prince George.

“This new route gives travellers more flexibility to move between B.C. and Alberta while enjoying the incredible scenery of the mountain corridor,” said Glen Desjardine, Ebus BC operations manager.