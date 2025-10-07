Kelowna News

Best beer makers in Okanagan recognized at Ogopogo Brewer's Challenge

Best beers in the Okanagan

Photo: Joshua Wyatt Josh and Ken (from Gambrinus Malting) present Andrew from Vice and Virtue/Red Bird with their Best in Show Award the commercial competition.

The Central and North Okanagan's best craft beer producers were recognized this past weekend.

The Ogopogo Brewer’s Challenge awards ceremony took place Sunday at Kelowna's Rustic Reel across six different categories.

This year's big winners were Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. who took home the Best in Show award for their White Lie Pilsner. The runner up was their sister brewery across the street, Red Bird Brewing, with their crowd favourite Antipsipation IPA.

The other gold medal winners were Rustic Reel Brewing Co. with their Barrel Aged Whiskey Stout, Copper Brewing Company with their Black Currant Sour, and The Hatching Post with their Parlour Tricks NEIPA.

In the homebrew competition, the Best in Show award went to Lumby's Kurt Fehr for his Midnight Heat American Porter. The other homebrew winners were Eric Harding from Penticton, Aaron Cook from OK Falls and Shane Petit from Kelowna.

The competition was open to homebrewers throughout the Okanagan and for commercial breweries in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Vernon.

Commercial Competition:

American IPA

Gold: Red Bird Brewing- Antipsipation

Bronze: Copper Brewing- IPA

Hazy IPA

Gold: The Hatching Post- Parlour Tricks NEIPA

Silver: Lakesider Brewing Co.- Lazy Paddle Hazy IPA

Bronze: Rustic Reel Brewing Co.- Hazy IPA

International Lager

Gold: Vice and Virtue Brewing Co.- White Lie Pilsner

Silver: Unleashed Brewing Company- Unleashed Lager

Bronze: Unleashed Brewing Company- Canine of Cologne

Dark Ale

Gold: Rustic Reel Brewing Co.- Barrel Aged Whiskey Stout

Silver: Red Bird Brewing- Tomb Stout

Bronze: Copper Brewing Company- Nut Brown Ale

Sour Ale

Gold: Copper Brewing Company- Black Currant Sour

Silver: Lakesider Brewing Co.- Last Sunset Raspberry Sour

Bronze: The Office Brewery- Peer Reviewed Peach Sour

Belgian/German Ales

Silver: Railside Brewing Ltd.- Gandy Dancer

Homebrew Competition

Hazy IPA

Gold: Shane Petit- Hazy Pale Ale

Bronze: Warren Everton- Happy Pants Session IPA

International Lager

Gold: Aaron Cook- Back to Ur Roots

Silver: Richard Taylor- La Lumière

Bronze: Eric Harding- La Pequeña Muerte

Dark Ale

Gold: Kurt Fehr- Midnight Heat

Silver: Richard Taylor- Tiramisu Dessert Stout

Bronze: Eric Harding- Dragon’s Silk

Sour Ale

Silver: Kurt Fehr- Root Awakening

Bronze: Daniel Laycock- Young Grizzled Veteran

Belgian/German Ale

Gold: Eric Harding- Petit Saison d’Été

Silver: Aaron Cook- A Summer Witenagemot

Bronze: Richard Taylor- Big Dick’s Grand Cru

The event was hosted as part of Kelowna Beer Week, which goes until Oct. 12.