282310
279561
Kelowna News  

Best beer makers in Okanagan recognized at Ogopogo Brewer's Challenge

Best beers in the Okanagan

Rob Gibson - Oct 6, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 576397

The Central and North Okanagan's best craft beer producers were recognized this past weekend.

The Ogopogo Brewer’s Challenge awards ceremony took place Sunday at Kelowna's Rustic Reel across six different categories.

This year's big winners were Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. who took home the Best in Show award for their White Lie Pilsner. The runner up was their sister brewery across the street, Red Bird Brewing, with their crowd favourite Antipsipation IPA.

The other gold medal winners were Rustic Reel Brewing Co. with their Barrel Aged Whiskey Stout, Copper Brewing Company with their Black Currant Sour, and The Hatching Post with their Parlour Tricks NEIPA.

In the homebrew competition, the Best in Show award went to Lumby's Kurt Fehr for his Midnight Heat American Porter. The other homebrew winners were Eric Harding from Penticton, Aaron Cook from OK Falls and Shane Petit from Kelowna.

The competition was open to homebrewers throughout the Okanagan and for commercial breweries in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Vernon.

Commercial Competition:

American IPA

  • Gold: Red Bird Brewing- Antipsipation
  • Bronze: Copper Brewing- IPA

Hazy IPA

  • Gold: The Hatching Post- Parlour Tricks NEIPA
  • Silver: Lakesider Brewing Co.- Lazy Paddle Hazy IPA
  • Bronze: Rustic Reel Brewing Co.- Hazy IPA

International Lager

  • Gold: Vice and Virtue Brewing Co.- White Lie Pilsner
  • Silver: Unleashed Brewing Company- Unleashed Lager
  • Bronze: Unleashed Brewing Company- Canine of Cologne

Dark Ale

  • Gold: Rustic Reel Brewing Co.- Barrel Aged Whiskey Stout
  • Silver: Red Bird Brewing- Tomb Stout
  • Bronze: Copper Brewing Company- Nut Brown Ale

Sour Ale

  • Gold: Copper Brewing Company- Black Currant Sour
  • Silver: Lakesider Brewing Co.- Last Sunset Raspberry Sour
  • Bronze: The Office Brewery- Peer Reviewed Peach Sour

Belgian/German Ales

  • Silver: Railside Brewing Ltd.- Gandy Dancer

Homebrew Competition

Hazy IPA

  • Gold: Shane Petit- Hazy Pale Ale
  • Bronze: Warren Everton- Happy Pants Session IPA

International Lager

  • Gold: Aaron Cook- Back to Ur Roots
  • Silver: Richard Taylor- La Lumière
  • Bronze: Eric Harding- La Pequeña Muerte

Dark Ale

  • Gold: Kurt Fehr- Midnight Heat
  • Silver: Richard Taylor- Tiramisu Dessert Stout
  • Bronze: Eric Harding- Dragon’s Silk

Sour Ale

  • Silver: Kurt Fehr- Root Awakening
  • Bronze: Daniel Laycock- Young Grizzled Veteran

Belgian/German Ale

  • Gold: Eric Harding- Petit Saison d’Été
  • Silver: Aaron Cook- A Summer Witenagemot
  • Bronze: Richard Taylor- Big Dick’s Grand Cru

The event was hosted as part of Kelowna Beer Week, which goes until Oct. 12.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (3)


More Kelowna News

275165