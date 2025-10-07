Kelowna News

Okanagan Coffee Festival brews up a celebration of specialty coffee in Kelowna

Photo: Okanagan Coffee Festival

Kelowna coffee lovers, mark your calendars for Oct. 18.

The Okanagan Coffee Festival is holding its first-ever event with three sessions at Laurel Packinghouse.

Some of the best specialty coffee businesses in the Central Okanagan will be on hand, including local roasters, cafes, artisan bakers, and equipment vendors, for a full day of tasting.

The event features three two-hour tasting sessions throughout the day. Guests will have the opportunity to have unlimited coffee tastings from 30 regional vendors.

"Between tastings, visitors can connect with roasters and chat about brewing techniques, explore the latest home-barista tools, and enjoy fresh treats crafted by local artisans," says organizer Bailey Mitchell

in an email news release.

Tickets are $30 plus fees per two-hour session and are available here.