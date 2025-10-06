Kelowna News

Offspring, Bad Religion to perform in Kelowna

Offspring announce show

Photo: Live Nation The Offspring are headed to Kelowna with Bad Religion.

The Offspring are touring North America with Bad Religion in early 2026 and making a stop in Kelowna.

The Supercharged tour, which has been a hit in Europe, kicks off in California and will roll into Kelowna Jan. 25, 2026.



"The tour celebrates an incredible couple years for The Offspring as they released their latest Supercharged album, reached historic milestones, touring around the globe and their song “Make It All Right” hit No 1 on not only the Alternative Rock Chart but the Alternative Airplay Chart, Active Rock Chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart," promoter Live Nation said in the concert announcement.



Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with an Artist presale on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.local.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com and TheOffspring.com.



The Offspring: Supercharged Worldwide in ‘26 Tour Dates:

Fri Jan 16 — Bakersfield, CA — Dignity Health Arena

Sat Jan 17 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Mon Jan 19 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Jan 20 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

Thu Jan 22 — Victoria, BC — Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Sat Jan 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Sun Jan 25 — Kelowna, BC — Prospera Place

Tue Jan 27 — Prince George, BC — CN Centre

Wed Jan 28 — Grande Prairie, AB — Bonnetts Energy Centre

Fri Jan 30 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Sat Feb 01 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Feb 05 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Fri Feb 06 — Fargo, ND — FARGODOME

Sat Feb 07 — Sioux City, IA — Tyson Events Center

Tue Feb 10 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center

Wed Feb 11 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Sat Feb 14 — London, ON — Canada Life Place

Tue Feb 17 — Peterborough, ON — Peterborough Memorial Centre

Thu Feb 19 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Sat Feb 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Mon Feb 23 — Moncton, NB — Avenir Centre

Tue Feb 24 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre

*Not a Live Nation Date