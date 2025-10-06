Offspring, Bad Religion to perform in Kelowna
Offspring announce show
The Offspring are touring North America with Bad Religion in early 2026 and making a stop in Kelowna.
The Supercharged tour, which has been a hit in Europe, kicks off in California and will roll into Kelowna Jan. 25, 2026.
"The tour celebrates an incredible couple years for The Offspring as they released their latest Supercharged album, reached historic milestones, touring around the globe and their song “Make It All Right” hit No 1 on not only the Alternative Rock Chart but the Alternative Airplay Chart, Active Rock Chart and the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart," promoter Live Nation said in the concert announcement.
Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with an Artist presale on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.local.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com and TheOffspring.com.
The Offspring: Supercharged Worldwide in ‘26 Tour Dates:
Fri Jan 16 — Bakersfield, CA — Dignity Health Arena
Sat Jan 17 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
Mon Jan 19 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Jan 20 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Thu Jan 22 — Victoria, BC — Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Sat Jan 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Sun Jan 25 — Kelowna, BC — Prospera Place
Tue Jan 27 — Prince George, BC — CN Centre
Wed Jan 28 — Grande Prairie, AB — Bonnetts Energy Centre
Fri Jan 30 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
Sat Feb 01 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Feb 05 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
Fri Feb 06 — Fargo, ND — FARGODOME
Sat Feb 07 — Sioux City, IA — Tyson Events Center
Tue Feb 10 — Evansville, IN — Ford Center
Wed Feb 11 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
Fri Feb 13 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
Sat Feb 14 — London, ON — Canada Life Place
Tue Feb 17 — Peterborough, ON — Peterborough Memorial Centre
Thu Feb 19 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Sat Feb 21 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Mon Feb 23 — Moncton, NB — Avenir Centre
Tue Feb 24 — Halifax, NS — Scotiabank Centre
*Not a Live Nation Date
