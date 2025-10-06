Kelowna News

Mainly sunny this week in the Okanagan, rain possible by Thanksgiving

Mainly sunny week

Cindy White

We should see plenty of sunshine in the lead-up to Thanksgiving across the Okanagan this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a ridge of high pressure will bring clear conditions with highs near 18 C on Monday. That ridge will break down briefly on Tuesday.

“It does look like there is a cold front that is going to move through towards the latter part of Tuesday and into Tuesday night. So, we could see some more clouds and slightly lower temperatures,” said Gary Dickinson, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from 16 C to 18 C. It should be even warmer at the end of the work week.

“Going into the latter part of the week – Thursday and Friday – we’re seeing the high-pressure continuing to build and we can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures going above seasonal,” said Dickinson.

The high on Thursday is expected to hit 18 C. Friday’s high should reach 17 C.

The forecast does call for a slight chance of showers on Friday night with cooler temperatures and a 60 per cent chance of rain on Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from 5 C to 8 C. Dickinson doesn’t think we’ll see a repeat of the snow that fell at higher elevations, including at Big White Ski Resort, over the weekend.

