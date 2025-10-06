Kelowna News

Kelowna Actors Studio takes on gruesome musical Sweeney Todd

Photo: Kelowna Actors Studio Delphine Litke and Chad Abrahamson in Sweeney Todd.

As Halloween approaches, the Kelowna Actors Studio is getting in the spirit of the season.

The troupe’s production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will bring thrills and chills to audiences from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2.

The Stephen Sondheim musical won eight Tony Awards when it premiered on Broadway in 1979 and was made into a Tim Burton movie starring Johnny Depp in 2007. It’s a tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London.

The Kelowna Actors Studio production stars Chad Abrahamson as Sweeney Todd and Delphine Litke as Mrs. Lovett. Payton Bischoff appears as Johanna, Josh Richardson as Anthony, Jaxsen Speckman as Pirelli, and Chris Iverson as Judge Turpin.

“Sweeney Todd is a theatrical feast — savage, haunting, and exhilarating. It asks how far the human spirit will go when love, justice, and madness collide,” said director Randy Leslie.

Tickets are on sale now through the Kelowna Actors Studio website. Performances will run from Wednesday to Sunday evenings, with Saturday Matinees.

Kelowna Actors Studio is located at 1379 Ellis Street.