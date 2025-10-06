Kelowna Actors Studio takes on gruesome musical Sweeney Todd
Sweeney Todd in Kelowna
As Halloween approaches, the Kelowna Actors Studio is getting in the spirit of the season.
The troupe’s production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will bring thrills and chills to audiences from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2.
The Stephen Sondheim musical won eight Tony Awards when it premiered on Broadway in 1979 and was made into a Tim Burton movie starring Johnny Depp in 2007. It’s a tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London.
The Kelowna Actors Studio production stars Chad Abrahamson as Sweeney Todd and Delphine Litke as Mrs. Lovett. Payton Bischoff appears as Johanna, Josh Richardson as Anthony, Jaxsen Speckman as Pirelli, and Chris Iverson as Judge Turpin.
“Sweeney Todd is a theatrical feast — savage, haunting, and exhilarating. It asks how far the human spirit will go when love, justice, and madness collide,” said director Randy Leslie.
Tickets are on sale now through the Kelowna Actors Studio website. Performances will run from Wednesday to Sunday evenings, with Saturday Matinees.
Kelowna Actors Studio is located at 1379 Ellis Street.
More Kelowna News
- 'You cannot break us'Minneapolis - 6:00 pm
- Big help for breakfast clubPenticton - 6:00 pm
- Free chipping for Xmas treesKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Accident impacts highwayKamloops - 5:51 pm
- Floating museum pitchVictoria - 4:28 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Pablo Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library