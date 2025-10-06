Kelowna News

Kelowna Sisters in Spirit march targets domestic violence

Sisters in Spirit march

Photo: Contributed A Sisters in Spirit March in Penticton in 2023.

An annual remembrance for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Kelowna this week will have a special focus on domestic and intimate partner violence.

The Sisters in Spirit march and vigil will set off from the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society headquarters at 442 Leon Ave. on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to wear red or jingle skirts and to bring a drum, if possible.

The poster for the Kelowna event includes an illustration of what has become the universal hand signal for a woman in distress. Popularized on TikTok, the signal sees a woman hold her hand showing her thumb folded into her palm, and then closing her fingers over the thumb. It was originally designed to be used on video calls, but has been adopted as a silent distress call when out in public as well.

According to the Native Women’s Association of Canada, at the heart of every Sisters in Spirit vigil are the families who carry stories of unimaginable loss, and the survivors who courageously share their truths.

“These vigils belong to them. By gathering, we lift up their voices, hold space for their healing, and promise that their loved ones will never be forgotten.”

Domestic/intimate partner violence has been the focus of a number of rallies in Kelowna this year since the slaying of Bailey McCourt.

The young mother was attacked and killed in a Kelowna parking lot in broad daylight on July 4. Her estranged husband has been charged with second-degree murder.

The outcry over her death also amplified calls for bail reform. The federal government is expected to introduce bail reform legislation during the current fall sitting of Parliament.