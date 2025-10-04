Kelowna News

First snowfall of the season hits Big White Ski Resort

Snow flies at Big White

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Snow flies at Kelowna's Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is celebrating the first dusting of snow this season — a welcome sign that winter is on the horizon.

“It’s happening… the first snow of the season is HERE!!! Winter vibes are officially ON,” the resort shared in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Senior Vice President Michael J. Ballingall acknowledged that while it wasn’t much, it still counts as the season’s first snowfall.

“Yeah, just a dusting up at the top, yeah, yeah. But I guess technically, the first snowfall,” he said.

Ballingall added that the early signs of winter are creating buzz among skiers and snowboarders.

“That gets the phones ringing. That gets everybody excited,” he said.

“We've seen Whistler get snow. We've seen Sunshine Village in the Rockies get snow. The Almanac is calling for a great year. So everybody’s really in the exciting mode that we’re going to have just an awesome ski season.”

As preparations ramp up, the resort is getting ready to bring in staff.

“We normally start the big recruiting drive on November 1… November 15 is the training,” Ballingall explained.

“We’re geared to open November 27.”

The early bird sale on seasons passes ends on October 19th.

“This is always the busiest time of the year for us, because the phones start ringing and people start having lots of questions,” Ballingall said. “The local shops are selling lots of equipment and tuning equipment. It’s a very exciting year.”

With nearly four decades in the business, Ballingall says the thrill of the first snowfall never gets old.

“I’ve been doing this now… this will be, I think, number 37. So it’s an exciting time.”