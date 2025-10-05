Kelowna News

BC SPCA: Pet of the week

Madison Reeve

The Kelowna SPCA has taken a feathery turn with this week’s featured pets: a charming group of finches in need of new homes.

Among the group are two bonded pairs and an additional trio that are closely bonded, making them ideal for adoption together.

Animal lovers interested in meeting the finches can visit the Kelowna SPCA at 3785 Casorso Road. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday.