Volunteers successfully rescue seriously injured dirt biker from Kelowna backcountry
Dirt biker seriously injured
Photo: COSAR
COSAR volunteers tend to the injured dirt biker Friday night.
A dirt biker suffered serious injuries after crashing on the Powerline Trail south of Kelowna Friday night.
In a Saturday morning update, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said their volunteers responded to the crashed rider Friday evening some time before 8 p.m.
“Our team provided advanced medical care on scene, including pain management, before packaging and transporting the patient via UTV to a waiting ambulance,” COSAR said.
While COSAR didn't disclose the extent of the injuries the rider suffered, they were described as “serious.”
