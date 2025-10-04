Kelowna News

Volunteers successfully rescue seriously injured dirt biker from Kelowna backcountry

Photo: COSAR COSAR volunteers tend to the injured dirt biker Friday night.

A dirt biker suffered serious injuries after crashing on the Powerline Trail south of Kelowna Friday night.

In a Saturday morning update, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said their volunteers responded to the crashed rider Friday evening some time before 8 p.m.

“Our team provided advanced medical care on scene, including pain management, before packaging and transporting the patient via UTV to a waiting ambulance,” COSAR said.

While COSAR didn't disclose the extent of the injuries the rider suffered, they were described as “serious.”