Volunteers successfully rescue seriously injured dirt biker from Kelowna backcountry

Nicholas Johansen - Oct 4, 2025 / 1:45 pm | Story: 576126

A dirt biker suffered serious injuries after crashing on the Powerline Trail south of Kelowna Friday night.

In a Saturday morning update, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said their volunteers responded to the crashed rider Friday evening some time before 8 p.m.

“Our team provided advanced medical care on scene, including pain management, before packaging and transporting the patient via UTV to a waiting ambulance,” COSAR said.

While COSAR didn't disclose the extent of the injuries the rider suffered, they were described as “serious.”

