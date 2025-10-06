Kelowna News

Six Thompson-Okanagan companies on Globe and Mail's list of top growing

Photo: 4AG Robotics Salmon Arm's 4AG Robotics is one of Canada's top growing companies.

Five Kelowna companies and another from Salmon Arm are among Canada’s top growing businesses.

The Globe and Mail recently released its annual Canada’s Top Growing Companies, which gives Canadian businesses an opportunity to illustrate their three-year growth percentages.

Companies must have had at least $2 million in revenue from its most recent fiscal year to qualify for the list.

The top Thompson-Okanagan company on this year’s list is Salmon Arm’s 4AG Robotics, which placed 33rd thanks to 1,143% growth over the last three years. The company, which has 80 employees and builds robots to pick, trim and pack mushrooms, won the 2021 Okanagan Angel Summit—an annual Accelerate Okanagan competition that brings investors and startups together to learn more about raising capital.

The next five local companies on the list are all based in Kelowna: Wasp Wildfire (88), Avant Brands (138), Faction Projects (263), DMC Recruitment Group (264) and Jupiter Avionics (363).

Wasp Wildfire supplies wildfire protection equipment, while Avant is in the premium, handcrafted and small-batch cannabis business. This is the third consecutive year Avant has had enough growth to qualify for the list.

“This achievement highlights the strength of our brands, the dedication of our team, and our focus on creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders,” Avant founder Norton Singhavon said in a press release. “We are excited to leverage this momentum to significantly accelerate our global expansion and solidify Avant’s position as a premium leader in key markets, both domestically and internationally.”

Faction Projects offers integrated planning, architecture and construction management services, while DMC Recruitment Group finds workers and executives in the construction supply chain.

Jupiter Avionics, which employs 24 people, designs and manufactures airborne audio communications equipment.