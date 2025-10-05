Kelowna News

Kelowna's best craft beer to be announced Sunday during Ogopogo Brewer’s Challenge

Best beer will be revealed

Photo: Okanagan Brewer's Challenge The judges hard at work determining this year’s winners.

The best of craft beer in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country will be unveiled today at Rustic Reel.

The inaugural Ogopogo Brewer’s Challenge is an official Beer Judge Certification Program competition that offered commercial breweries and home brewers the chance to have their beers assessed by expert judges from across North America.

More than 50 local brews entered the competition, and the winners will be revealed at Rustic Reel Sunday at 3 p.m. The Ogopogo Brewer’s Challenge is a new event for Kelowna Beer Week, which runs from Oct. 4-12.

“Kelowna has always been a bit of an underdog when it comes to craft beer,” head judge James Clark said in a press release. “Too often it is overshadowed by Penticton or Vancouver, so with this competition we wanted to bring more awareness to the great beer that we have here.”

There are six categories in the competition: American IPAs, hazy IPAs, international lagers, dark ales, sour ales, and Belgian and German Ales. Medals will be awarded in each category, and a Best in Show award will go to the overall winner.

Other judges include Hiroshi Tsukada, the research and development brewer at Parallel 49 in Vancouver, Mike Bordick, who has been nationally ranked since 2010 and travelled from Colorado Springs, Colo., for this competition, and Darren Binnema, who brews with YDBevCO in Penticton.

Sunday’s awards ceremony is open to the public.