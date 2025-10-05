Kelowna News

Mission Park Shopping Centre once again hosting Halloween Treat Trail

Halloween Treat Trail back

Photo: Callahan Properties The Halloween Treat Trail returns on Oct. 25, at Mission Park Shopping Centre.

Mission Park Shopping Centre is once again inviting the neighbourhood to have a ghoulish good time later this month.

The Lakeshore Road mall is hosting its 19th annual Halloween Treat Trail on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neighbourhood residents and customers are encouraged to dress up and bring a non-perishable food item for Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Plenty of fun will await, as the free event will feature trick-or-treating at each of the stores, arts and crafts, balloon artists, a photo booth, a bouncy castle and musical entertainment.