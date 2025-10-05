Kelowna News
Mission Park Shopping Centre once again hosting Halloween Treat Trail
Halloween Treat Trail back
Photo: Callahan Properties
The Halloween Treat Trail returns on Oct. 25, at Mission Park Shopping Centre.
Mission Park Shopping Centre is once again inviting the neighbourhood to have a ghoulish good time later this month.
The Lakeshore Road mall is hosting its 19th annual Halloween Treat Trail on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Neighbourhood residents and customers are encouraged to dress up and bring a non-perishable food item for Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Plenty of fun will await, as the free event will feature trick-or-treating at each of the stores, arts and crafts, balloon artists, a photo booth, a bouncy castle and musical entertainment.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Fat shamed by WestJet?Alberta - 4:17 pm
- Avalanche work on Hwy. 1Revelstoke - 3:35 pm
- Flu has peaked in CanadaCanada - 3:31 pm
- Monster trucks to take overKelowna - 3:29 pm
- More outbreaks in regionThompson Okanagan - 3:18 pm
Real Estate
324-1099 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Peepberry Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net